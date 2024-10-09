Is Popular MTV Show 'Catfish' On Its Last Legs? Longtime Host Just Quit

Catfish is one of my and my wife's guilty pleasures. But it sounds like things aren't looking too good right now for the long-running show.

I mean, Nev Schulman recently broke his neck earlier this year, so he's been on the mend. Now, longtime co-host Kamie Crawford is stepping out on Catfish. She revealed that she is leaving the show after working on it for six years.

She took to social media, writing, "After six years of living my absolute dream working on Catfish - one of the most iconic shows in television history, it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure.

Crawford continued, "When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish's production department asking if I wanted to guest co-host two episodes of one of my favourite shows of all time, I never would've imagined the life, love, memories and worldwide support that it would've awarded me.

It sounds like Crawford loved the gig but wants to pursue other things. She continued, "I am so grateful for every single moment spent travelling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love - whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more.

Longtime Host Leaves 'Catfish'

She also wrote, "Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier to fill some already pretty big shoes."

Crawford also shared, "I am proud of the work we've done and the impact I've left and I am forever grateful to Nev, Critical Content and MTV for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and shot at a dream I've been working towards since I was 19 years old."

She's leaving to pursue new opportunities away from the show. But what does that mean for Catfish? Well, if I'm being honest, my wife and I always preferred the Max Joseph era. Max seemed to call out the catfishes more on their bull. We felt that the show lost a certain rawness with Crawford, but that can't just be attributed to her. The show has changed and morphed along the way.

It's easy to imagine Nev just getting another co-host for Catfish. But you got to wonder how much longer he wants to do this gig. It's been a part of his professional life for most of his career. Maybe, he wants to focus on other things as well? We'll see what happens, but it sort of feels like the show has had its moment in the sun. It's survived two long-standing co-hosts, but maybe, it's time to log-off?