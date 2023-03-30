Is Miranda Lambert Joining the Cast of 'Yellowstone'?

Miranda Lambert army, it may be time to mount up. The country star is dropping some major hints about her love for Yellowstone, revealing that she recently spoke with franchise creator Taylor Sheridan. Ever the savvy businesswoman, Lambert had an extra-special pitch for her fellow Texan.

Lambert made something of a star cameo on Yellowstone when a poster of the Grammy-winning singer was featured in the show's bunkhouse, the humble residence of the series' rowdy cowboys and loyal ranch hands. In a March 30 interview with ET, Lambert laughed at the throwback "baby poster," taken from her 2009 album "Revolution."

"I was like 19 in that picture," Lambert said of the cover art. But she didn't totally dismiss her short-lived cameo on the show, revealing that she recently had a productive chat with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan at the Texas Medal of Arts ceremony - an honor both Lambert and Sheridan received in February.

"Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well, so we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle," Lambert shared, adding that she's not beneath a little personal plug. "I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, 'I have some tunes, man, here they are!'"

The series regularly features music by country's biggest stars, including a song by Lambert's friend Elle King. When asked whether she'd want to join the cast of Yellowstone, Lambert was characteristically humble but not exactly dismissive.

"I've never been an actress," she said. "It's not my favorite thing." Lambert made her acting debut in a 2012 episode of Law and Order: SVU. She decided to appear in the show largely because she was a massive fan of the long-running series - which, hello? Miranda? Time to put your Yellowstone fandom to the test.

As for the prospect of appearing on the Dutton ranch, Lambert did have a particular role in mind:

"I've done one thing and it was probably the one," Lambert joked of her SVU performance. "I'm not saying I won't ever [act] again. But if I can play myself, that's a little bit easier on me."

It sounds like the bunkhouse boys could be treated to the real Miranda, not just a dog-eared poster from 2009. Can't you just see it now? Miranda Lambert, live from the Dutton ranch. The country crossover of the century.

