Is 'Lieutenant Dan' Okay After Hurricane Milton Hit Florida?

Let me start out by saying that Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan' is okay. He's safe and still in his boat. When Hurricane Milton hit Florida, everyone feared for his safety. Despite the mayor's statement that he had retreated to a shelter, Lieutenant Dan was found once more on his boat.

His story keeps getting funnier and more nonsensical. Despite the hilarity of Lieutenant Dan's story, it's important to remember that his actions are not to be mimicked. Toughing out the storm on a dinky boat is not a good idea, and it's only through his experience and resilience (and a metric tonne of luck) that he survived.

Not only did Lieutenant Dan survive Hurricane Milton's harsh winds in his boat, he's also been given an opportunity of a lifetime.

Lieutenant Dan Survives Hurricane Milton In Boat

Joseph Malinowski, nicknamed Lieutenant Dan by his adoring fans, went viral on Tiktok for wanting to stick out the storm in his small jetty.

Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor claimed that the stubborn seafarer had been "rescued" and went to a shelter. However, Brian Entin posted a photo to X shortly after revealing that Lieutenant Dan was still on his boat. "The safest place to be is on a boat during a flood," says Lieutenant Dan, sticking to his guns.

He joined a live stream with other Tiktokers where his fans could watch him whilst the hurricane swept through Florida. He said that the hurricane had sent him "banging into the wall a few times," but he wasn't fussed about it.

As it currently stands, Lieutenant Dan is still on his boat and still dismissing people's pleas to evacuate. In one instance, he tells Brian Entin that he's pulling his confidence from the Noah's Ark story of Genesis. "We learned that with Noah. Everyone that stayed on land drowned," he says with confidence.

In the most recent reports, he mentions that he's getting a new boat. Thanks to his newfound fame and adoration, Lieutenant Dan caught the attention of popular streamer Adin Ross. The streamer wishes to buy Lieutenant Dan a $50K to $100K boat so he can livestream his adventures to his fans.

Many have praised Adin Ross for his generosity in helping someone with nothing else but a boat to have a job and an income. Lieutenant Dan was beside himself with the news, "Wow." He added that it was his dream.

As it stands, Lieutenant Dan is safe, and it seems that he's got big things ahead of him.