Is Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion Haunted?

It's common knowledge that Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, but did his soul ever move on? There have been claims that the King's ghost is still wandering the hallways of his Graceland mansion. We can't help but wonder ourselves, is Graceland haunted?

It has been stated that guests of the Memphis mansion get a spine-chilling feeling throughout their bodies when they stand in the Graceland foyer, directly underneath the bathroom where Elvis took his last breath. But is that really enough evidence to suspect that the King is haunting the grounds of Graceland?

Apparently, visitors have caught glimpses of Elvis's face in glassed casings around the house or even felt his presence next to the closet of his famous jumpsuits. It's also rumored that you can hear his singing from the second floor of the mansion, which is kept private for the family and is not open to patrons at all.

In fact, it's not just visitors. Pricilla Presley told The Guardian, "... His spirit is communicating to me. When I go to Graceland, my gosh, I can walk in that door and see him walking down the stairs, I can hear laughter, I can hear the music playing in the music room. It's a very surreal feeling. But it's not scary, it's beautiful."

In one of Lisa Marie Presley's songs, she briefly mentions the "damn back lawn." This back lawn she brings up is none other than the Meditation Garden, where the Presley's personal graveyard is located.

"All the graves are lined up and there's a spot there, waiting for me, right next to my grandmother... I'm sure I'll end up there, or I'll shrink my head and put it in a glass box in the living room," she said. "I'll get more tourists to Graceland that way."

The "damn back lawn" haunts Lisa Marie. Why wouldn't it? It's where guests feel closest to Elvis, but it's a place that Lisa Marie avoids with all she has. Could her dad's ghost be in the Meditation Garden?

The museum that inhabits Graceland is so convinced that the house is still hosting the spirit of Elvis that they have haunted mansion panels and "after-hours" exhibits where visitors can enjoy a tour of the mansion at dusk.

The Graceland website has a page dedicated to Elvis sightings, where fans from all over the world submit their stories of coming into contact with the King. There are also numerous videos online that claim you can see Elvis's ghost walking in the trees just outside of Graceland. If you ever find yourself in Memphis, Tennesee, you can take a haunted tour of the city. Want to guess where one of the stops on that tour is? You're right, Graceland.

Is the ghost of the King of Rock 'n Roll still haunting the grounds of Graceland? It's very likely. Seeing that he lived there and is now buried there, it wouldn't come as a surprise if his soul still wanders the perimeter of the mansion. Don't believe me? Take a visit for yourself. Just don't be surprised when you get an eerie feeling as soon as you walk through the front doors.

