Is Busch Bringing Back Light Apple Beer? Cryptic Tease Is Giving Me Hope

Comebacks can be tricky. Remember Tom Brady's return to the gridiron after he retired? It only lasted one season. Then again, some stars have multiple comebacks, so many in fact, that it seems like they never left the scene at all. Right now, we are wondering if Light Apple Beer from Busch is set to make a welcome return to store shelves to quench fans' parched palates. There is at least some cause for hope.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Look at the photo that Busch posted on X of frosty cans of this tasty brew. The caption says "We heard it's National Apple Day." Doesn't it seem as if it's poised to make a victorious return soon...or is this a shrewd marketing ploy that is setting us up for a huge disappointment?

Fans Of Busch's Light Apple Beer (Bapple) Are Thirsting For Details

One wrote, "Don't play with my emotions like this lol

Another posted, "BRING IT BACK PLEASE," followed by two crying emojis.

A third said, "Better not be joking about this"

People sure do take their beer seriously!

The Beer Had Legions Of Devotees

Its Appeal Was Undeniable

Per vinepair.com, Light Apple Beer developed "a rabid fanbase" very fast. One Anheuser-Busch executive even reportedly claimed that folks would dash after their delivery trucks just for a sip. In mid-2021, the brew "sold more than 1 million cases in less than nine weeks...."

Why Did Light Apple Beer Vanish?

Production Ceased Back In 2022

Per Whiskey Riff, Busch introduced the beer in 2020. People went for it in a big way. Then they stopped making it in 2022. That decision did not sit well at all with those who craved Light Apple Beer. Busch brought out Busch Peach, but it never gained the same massive traction that its predecessor had.

The outlet made a plea for more of the popular frothy drink. "Busch, please don't play us. We might riot if you pull at our heartstrings. Only time will tell if it's true that Busch Apple is coming back, and if they do, get ready to fight for a case. They will fly fast off the shelves."