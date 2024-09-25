Iowa Man Determined To Set Record For Fastest Wheelbarrow

The universe works in mysterious ways. Per PEOPLE, a man from Iowa wants to pen his name in the Guinness World Record history books. What record is he going for? Well, John Loghry is hoping his wheelbarrow is the fastest in the world! Yes, his wheelbarrow.

Look at him go. I'm an avid gamer, and I'll tell you: that looks straight-up like something out of Mario Kart. I love it. Loghry took his modified wheelbarrow and called Guinness up, promising he'd be able to beat the former world record of 52.58 MPH. ...A record that was set earlier this year in May by Great Britain's Dylan Phillips. Surely enough, Loghry managed to hit 57 MPH, beating his predecessor's record!

"I was out there just tinkering with stuff, and I made a motorized wheelbarrow. I wondered how fast it could go and I wondered if there was a record," Loghry said. "Sure enough there's a world record. I couldn't believe it; I thought I was the only one who could think of something like that." Utter insanity. I can't believe we live in a world where I get the pleasure of watching someone drive a wheelbarrow like a car.

An Iowa Legend Beats The World Record For The Fastest Wheelbarrow

"He's been very determined on doing it, and there's a lot of steps that he didn't anticipate. To see him go through all of those steps and still be able to do it, that's great," said Loghry's wife, Jeanne. Reportedly, the Guinness World Record representatives are looking everything over to finalize the occasion!

"Applying is free," a representative told PEOPLE. "Once someone applies, our amazing team of record specialists send the official guidelines and let them know what evidence is needed. We review everything within 12-15 weeks and let them know if they've made history!" Let the man have his victory lap, Guinness.

"If you think you can do it, try it," Loghry told WHO. "I'm living proof you can do it. That's all I can say on that. Just do it." You heard him! If a man can dare to make such a monstrosity with a lawnmower engine and some determination, anything is possible!