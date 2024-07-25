Internet Split Over President Joe Biden's Oval Address About Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden addressed the nation about his decision to drop out of the presidential race. However, so far his speech has divided the internet. Supporters praised the president for a heartfelt speech that explained his reasons for stepping aside. Critics blasted Biden for having the same failings as he has in recent appearances. One person tweeted, "I have to tip my hat to Biden. That was a good speech." Another wrote, "President Biden You saved us from Trump in 2020 and you've saved us from Trump again. History will mark your administration as one of if not the most successful We owe you and future generations do as well Heartfelt thanks." Meanwhile, others condemned the speech. One wrote, "Biden gave a horrible speech, using the media to grovel and suck up to a failed presidency. This speech did not compare to any past presidents. They compared him to Roosevelt and Johnson. Using the media to spread Biden Hate, divisiveness and bitter sentiments!" Another wrote, "Biden once again confirms he's not capable of being President. He can't even read from a teleprompter." Biden Addresses The Nation In his speech, Biden called being president one of the great honors of his life. "I revere this office. But I love my country more. It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in defense of democracy, which is at stake - and is more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people," Biden said.

He said that he chose to step aside in order to protect democracy.

"This sacred task of perfecting our union - it's not about me. It's about you, your families, your future. It's about 'We the People.'"

He said, "America's going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division. We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect? Freedom, justice and democracy? In this moment, we can see those we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans... I believe I know the answers to these questions because I know you, the American people, and I know this: We are a great nation because we are good people."

Meanwhile, Biden said that his record spoke for itself. "I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy — that includes personal ambition," he said.

He said that he chose to step aside for the younger generation to step forward.

"So, I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation," he added.

