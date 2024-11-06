Internet Has Meltdown After Trump Declared Winner Of Presidential Election

In a significant win, Donald Trump has taken the 2024 US election, giving himself and the Republicans 4 more years in office. The country is understandably torn on Trump, and the internet has gone into meltdown. Politicians, critics, and anyone else with a voice have taken to social media to voice their take on Donald Trump's win.

In a heavy statement from Jeremy Corbin, one-time UK Labour leader, and socialist extraordinaire, he condemns the win as a huge step backward. He notes "The election of Donald Trump is a dark day for reproductive healthcare, the rights of refugees and the future of our planet."

Other similar views are being expressed by other critics of the new Trump presidency. One X user is shocked that he was even allowed to run for the seat after the storming of the capitol building on January 6th.

I'll never understand how we all watched this live on television and didn't immediately disqualify Donald Trump from public office for the rest of his life.

The overwhelming feeling on X is that this is a bad move for everyone involved. However, I expect that is mainly because the people who voted for him are able to rest on their laurels. Perhaps they are too busy celebrating to be posting on social media. Who has time to post about Trump on the internet when they're having a party?

The Internet Response To Trump Mostly Doom And Gloom

It doesn't seem like the world will be able to hold itself together, reading through most of the social media posts about the election. People on the internet are fearing that Trump will remove women's rights, deport the very people who voted for him, and wage war on the world. The downfall of the country, and then the world, will be at the feet of Donald.

Lili Reinhart on X speaks to her fellow women on the matter. Her condolences go out to them all, saying "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry." She speaks to the women who recently came out about their treatment at the hands of Trump.

Trump's Win is Cause For Celebration For Some

There are plenty of people on the internet grieving their perceived loss of freedoms, progress, and the impending doom that hangs over the country. Many a funny meme are circulating, making light of their woes. However, some Republicans have taken to the internet to revel in Trump's big win. There's nothing like a humble winner.

KAMALA YOU'RE FIRED YOU LOST HE WON ?? WE ARE SO BACK TOO BIG TO RIG ??



GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ?? GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP?? pic.twitter.com/Plt6p0GwgD — Ape? (@CubanOnlyTrump) November 6, 2024

His message, punctuated by US Flags captures the emotion behind Trump's big win. There will be a lot of missing fingers from fireworks this evening I imagine.

Being humble and understanding in a win is always a good trait to have, but the many supporters of Trump have decided to save that for another day. Today, they are waving their flag, donning their MAGA hats, and filling the internet with their joy at Trump's win.

Of course, within minutes there were hashtag trends flying out wherever you look #youlose and #TooBigToRig have all made appearances. Apparently, this time around, the presidential election couldn't be rigged. The last time Trump lost, it was due to unfair voting, according to the Republicans taking to social media.

Jess Isaiah is enjoying the turnout for Trump, resulting in the win. On the public platform X, he says "Hey liberals - It was too big to rig and you lost." Alongside a very fetching GIF of Trump wearing a pair of shades.

Trumps Win Is Furthering US Separation

The divide of people is only deepening with the win. The election rallies were already driven to separate voters, throwing abuse at one another. However, this win is evidently one that has made the situation worse. M, on X, feels that "Trump supporters are always like "i hope you don't hate me because of who i voted for." But based on who you voted for, I'm pretty sure you hate me." The personal offense taken by Trump's win is echoing across the internet. It is no longer a political win, but a personal slight for many.

It is sad to see such unhappiness at this result. I understand what the Trump win may mean for a lot of people. To see it so clearly is distressing. Trump's win, for many, is a victory, but for an almost equal amount, it is a devastating loss. The success of Trump, on the whole, is not being celebrated on the internet. It is being seen as the downfall of freedom.

The Republican success is further alienating the US Americans from one another. They are struggling to understand their political counterparts, believing instead that hate exists in the other hearts. This sentiment is being echoed around the internet, using Trump as the Centrepoint.