Internet Has Meltdown After Joe Biden Pardons His Son Hunter: See Reactions

The internet is having a field day after President Joe Biden went back on his word and chose to pardon his son Hunter Biden of any and all crimes committed between 2014 and 2024.

Biden gave his son a full and unconditional presidential pardon. Hunter was set to go to prison for three federal gun violations. But Biden stepped in and pardoned his son.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Biden said in his statement.

As you can imagine, the decision drew plenty of responses online. Many people began to meme the fact that Hunter wouldn't face any charges.

Even Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports had to share his reaction. He wrote, "I have to do 1 last political rant after Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden. I never want to hear Democrats lecture Americans about having the moral high ground ever again."

Another person shared this image from The Dark Knight but with Hunter Biden instead of The Joker.

Meanwhile, Biden shared that Hunter faced a lot of troubles with his addiction to drugs. He blamed his political opponents for attempting to go after Hunter to break him.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong," Biden said in his statement. "There has been an effort to break Hunter — who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me — and there's no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

Meanwhile, Hunter promised to take responsibility for his past actions.

"Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends," he said. "In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages. In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded."