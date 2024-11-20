Internet Has Meltdown After Dr. Oz Named To Trump's Cabinet

So far, Donald Trump has made some pretty rogue promotions to his team, including Elon Musk and Kennedy Jr. However, the latest celebrity face to join Trump's squad is Dr. Oz, and the internet is understandably up in arms.

The American TV host and physician has been put in charge of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This section of the US government oversees Medicare administration and other related responsibilities. The position comes with some power and will have sway over the medical side of how the US operates.

The announcement of Trump's recruitment of Dr. Oz to the position raised a few eyebrows. His career as a physician rose to popularity when he performed a successful heart transplant on Frank Torre, brother of New York Yankees manager Joe Torre. From there, he became somewhat of a celebrity.

However, since, Dr. Oz hasn't exactly been the shining light of the medical world. He is more of a contrarian than the "eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades" Trump's claiming Dr. Oz to be.

In 2003 he was banned from further presentations to the American Association for Thoracic Surgery or publishing work in the association's medical journal. Then, later in 2010, a group of 10 physicians demanded Columbia remove Oz from the faculty for his alleged "disdain for science and evidence-based medicine." Dr. Oz seems to be exactly the kind of troublemaker Trump's filling his panel with.

Dr. Oz Isn't The Wizard At The End Of The Yellow Brick Road

The internet is, as usual, very passionate about this appointment. In this case, Dr. Oz has been quite the contrasting character. He is, for sure, a TV personality over a professional. He is known for his outlandish approaches to medicines, with a real penchant for alternate theories. I can see him and Kennedy Jr getting on. RFK has been given The Department of Health and Human Services.

One user on X puts their opinion very clearly. "Dr. Oz is a quack and this is one of the worse choices made." However, this isn't shared by others. Several users are excited about the combination of RFK and Dr. Oz under Trump's administration. The possibility that healthcare may move away from the Big Pharma dependency is exciting for many.

This is HUGE! It means holistic health is coming back to America



Dr Oz just spoke on this a few days ago: https://t.co/7nVZueeVsL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 19, 2024

And, finally, the usual weirdos are out in force, getting angry for all the wrong reasons. RealRickFL79 on X shouts "Horrible choice!!! He will try to Trans the kids. Big Covid Vax fan. No!" 'Transing' the kids is enough for this chap to lose faith in Dr. Oz being appointed to Trump's team.