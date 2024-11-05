Internet Forecasts Steve Kornacki Is In For A Long Night And The Presidential Election Memes Are Hilarious

It's that time once again. Tonight, the country divides itself, and everyone sits with bated breath as the votes are counted. The future of the US is soon to be decided. Thankfully, we have the comforting tones of Steve Kornacki to guide us through this cold night. And, of course, the internet is keeping his fire warm with memes.

NBC's much-loved political correspondent has been one more removed from his cryogenic freeze. He's freshly thawed and ready to report on the presidential elections as it happened. His khakis are freshly pressed, and a supply of top-of-the-line big boards have been prepped, ready for the night. We know, as well as Steve Kornacki, that this election is going to be one hell of a ride.

As his familiar face graces our screens, the internet is responding in the only way it knows - with plenty of memes. And, whether you love him or hate him, Steve Kornacki is as quintessential to the US political election as Santa is to Xmas. As @Therealkpeezy states on X "It's Election Eve, don't forget to leave your calculators & big boards out for Steve Kornacki"

Steve Kornacki Memes Help Keep The Stress Away

The big smiling face and deep political insight of Steve Kornacki are going to be carrying most people through the next nail-biting stage. Certainly, this is promising to be one of the closest election results yet. That means a long night for NBC's political analyst.

There is little chance of downtime for Steve Kornacki as the numbers roll in. X user @qQuinOmaru puts it very plainly.

There is going to be no time to rest. As a slight tweak to the Calculators and Big Boards tweet from earlier, one X user suggested leaving Pressed Khakis and Adderall for Steve Kornacki instead. I think he will need them.

Rolling through X, there seems to be more criticism of the political analyst than there is of the actual election events. Everything from his choice of grey slacks over khakis to his comments on the polls is being dissected. At this point, I think there needs to be an analyst for the NBC analyst.

Being on the front line of the election results must be a monster of a job. To be able to speak, with confidence and authority, through the whole night takes real metal. I wish Steve Kornacki all the best for this coming personal battle, and let the memes continue.