Internet Can't Believe A OnlyFans Model Tattooed Trump Across Her Forehead

There's just no way, fam. One British influencer and OnlyFans model appears to be taking devotion to a new extreme. She claims to have got a Trump tattoo across her forehead, and she even has the video to boot. However, the internet isn't buying it. There's just no way someone would get a giant, and I do mean giant, tattoo across their forehead, right?

The OnlyFans model got Trump in big bold letters. 21-year-old Rain Monroe is a self professed Trump Girl, so at least that does check out. She said that she supports the former president and wanted to show that support in a major way. She calls herself the "most savage girl on the internet," but the internet is refusing to believe it.

"I did it," she captioned. "#trumpgirl." In the video, Monroe wears a black Trump Girl T-shirt. She sits in the chair at the Studio 51 Ink tattoo parlor. The tattoo artist traces the tattoo then fills it in with black ink.

Only Fans Model Draws Backlash

"I think it's the best tattoo I've ever done," the artist says. Many suggest that Monroe is just having a joke at the viewers expense. I mean, would someone really get a tattoo like that across their forehead?

"I don't believe she actually had this done. Just wants views," one wrote. Another called it as real as Santa. Others assumed it was real and questioned the OnlyFans model's mental state.

"I'm a Trump girl too but this is mental," one wrote.. Another wrote: "I can only imagine what other incredible decisions you've made in your life

Others had jokes. Of course, they had jokes. This is the internet after all. One wrote, "Really brings out your features." Another wrote, that she hopes the OnlyFans model could "pull off bangs in the future"

Another wrote, "I love when women come with warning labels." It's not the first time that Monroe garnered controversy. She previously appeared to flash herself while cheering on the World Cup finals in Lond's Trafalgar Square. It wouldn't be the first time someone flashed at a sporting event.