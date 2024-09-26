Inside Olivia Newton-John’s Sprawling California Ranch

Popular singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died of breast cancer in August 2022. Only now is her husband, John Easterling, able to part with their gorgeous ranch in Santa Ynez, California. It's now on the market for a cool $8.9 million. However, the memories it holds for him are priceless.

Easterling said he still experiences Olivia's "very strong presence" in their home. Until now, he couldn't even consider letting it go, he told People. But Easterling has been globe-trotting lately, going to far-flung locales like Australia Peru, and Florida. He explained to the outlet why he finally decided to give their ranch up.

"I think I was recognizing that I'm not here very much, and it was just time to let somebody else really enjoy this place. I mean, we had such a lovely time here, but it was our place and now I'm recognizing it's time to let somebody else enjoy that peace and serenity and beauty of what this place is."

Why John Easterling Is Selling His And Olivia's Ranch

It's Understandably Lonely There Without Her

Clearly, Easterling still has an attachment to the 12-acre ranch, but without his beloved Olivia there, things just don't feel the same.

"It's a beautiful place. I'm standing here now just soaking in the wonder of it, but it's just very different now that it's just me. People who are in a similar circumstance, I know would understand."

Judging from photos, the ranch is grand yet livable and inviting. Let's take a peek inside to see where the phenomenal Grease star called home.

The Posh Home Boasts Luxurious Amenities

There Is A Stable And An Outdoor Kitchen

The grounds and the 4,450-square-foot house encompass every opulent detail anyone might dream of. The elegant, rustic mood of the interior is borne out in the lavish kitchen, airy living area, and four ultra comfy bedrooms.

What Will Happen To Many Of Olivia's Possessions?

They Are Going To Be Sold At Auction

Easterling said that aside from items of Olivia's that he and her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, are keeping, other things of hers will be sold at auction sometime in 2024. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, "where we're making historical progress with the research on plant medicine and cancer....," according to Easterling.