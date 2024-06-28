Inside John Denver's Stunning Rocky Mountain Estate — Now Up For Sale

John Denver's legendary Rocky Mountain Aspen home is up for grabs, offering a slice of country music history for just a few million bucks. The late singer's recording studio and guest house, part of his estate in Aspen's Starwood community, were where musical magic met rustic luxury.

Of course, Denver's music is undeniably a cornerstone of pop culture. Renowned as one of the world's most cherished performers and songwriters, he took great pride in his environmental and humanitarian efforts, traveling the globe throughout his career. By the mid-'70s, Denver had become one of the best-selling artists of his time.

The world lost a legendary performer on October 12, 1997, when Denver tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 53.

Meanwhile, Denver's former recording studio and guest house are now a luxurious primary residence on five acres of prime Aspen real estate. It boasts sweeping views of the mountains and the valley, offering a breathtaking panorama.

It's currently listed for sale by Christie's International Real Estate.

The Details of John Denver's Sprawling Rocky Mountain Property

This stunning 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home spans 2,912 square feet and boasts exposed beams, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout.

The main living area features an open floor plan, seamlessly integrating the great room, kitchen, and dining areas. Oversized windows drench the room in natural light and serve up jaw-dropping mountain views.

The property not only boasts multiple outdoor sitting and dining areas but also a hot tub for soaking in luxury. Starwood offers premium amenities such as private tennis courts, ski trails, horse pastures, hiking paths, and 24-hour security. This exclusive community is just a 15-minute drive from downtown Aspen.

Of course, Country Music fans looking to own John Denver's Rocky Mountain getaway will need deep pockets. The asking price for the scenic property is $8,495,000. That's a monthly payment of $52,313