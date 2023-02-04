A very large, very expensive piece of Elvis memorabilia has just been sold, and it carries extra-special meaning.

The midcentury modern home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million, according to the home's Compass listing.

Nestled against the mountains in Palm Springs, California, the so-called "House of Tomorrow" is a dream in crisp white hues, hot metals, and exposed rock walls. One look at the slanted ceilings and circular sofas and you're transported back to the glamor of beehives, rock 'n' roll, and Hollywood pool parties. (Very Don't Worry Darling vibes.)

After their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas, Elvis and Priscilla Presley jetted off to the Palm Springs home and spent their honeymoon there. Over the next year, the couple would use the property as their weekend getaway.

In a 2022 interview with Palm Springs outlet Desert Sun, Priscilla Presley revealed that she had recently visited the home, saying that the modernist look and feel of the place was the same as ever: "It was modern back in the day. That was probably the most modern home in Palm Springs. It's still very modern and still very in."

At nearly 5,000-square feet, the "House of Tomorrow" is big enough to hold all of your Elvis knick-knacks. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 1960 for Bob Alexander, a real estate developer who constructed over two thousand funky, modernist homes in the Palm Springs and Las Palmas area, doubling the population of that region. Dubbed "Alexanders," every home Bob Alexander built in the desert towns featured a swimming pool.

Designed by Modernist architect William Krisel, known for juicing tract housing projects with touches of luxury, the home's exterior is like something out of The Jetsons, with an A-frame, sloped roof. Inside, rooms are circular, boasting curved, floor-to-ceiling windows.

The living room is the star of the show. Its curved walls are lined by a 60-foot-long curved white couch. Anchored by a floating white fireplace with a circular ceiling hood, the room opens up onto an outdoor pool via sliding glass doors.

The kitchen also looks out on the pool. Honey-colored cabinetry lines a round island, topped with a line of gas burners. Go upstairs and you'll find a primary bedroom fit for a king -- The King, rather. Wraparound windows provide a nearly 360-degree view of the nearby mountains, with pops of blue skies and vibrant green palm trees. Swoon.

The home has nearly doubled in value since it was last purchased in 2020 for $2.6 million. Since then, the structure has been renovated and restored. The "House of Tomorrow" is now designated as a historic site.