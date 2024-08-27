Insane Video Shows Moment Theme Park Riders Were Stuck In The Air During Middle Of A Storm

Hey, do you have a fear of heights? Good, me too! We can overcome our mutual irrational fear by watching others suffer! So, at a Six Flags in Mexico, a Sky Screamer ride suddenly stalled. With a bunch of people still on it, of course! Oh, and I didn't even tell you about the best part! It was raining heavily and there were strong winds a-blowin'! Truly the perfect recipe for a great time!

Riders were stuck dangling over Six Flags Mexico after a Sky Screamer ride stalled during a storm, pelting them with heavy rain and wind. pic.twitter.com/nZcBk0Ygo4 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 26, 2024

We're about to have a very intimate moment, dear reader. It's difficult for me to watch this video without wanting to disappear within myself. I felt a rush of panic seeing how far they were from the ground. Never was a fan of heights. I hate roller coasters, if I'm candid with you. I'll take a chill water park over a chaotic, fast-paced regular park any day of the week!

Now, as is tradition, let's see what's poppin' in the comments! "When did Boeing start making amusement park thrill rides?" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated. ...Which is hilarious, and I wish I'd thought of it first. For those who may not be in the know, you can literally type "Boeing" into any search engine and be met with a slew of articles featuring all the issues they've had over the past couple of years.

"A bolt of lightning would have made it the ultimate dæth-defying amusement ride. Totally unacceptable that the ride was even put into motion with that sky!!!"

...That's a great point, actually. You'd think the park wouldn't allow people on certain rides during a wild storm. But also, money. Companies really, really like making money. However, the nature of this article would've been entirely different had someone actually gotten struck by lightning and died. Generally, that's the nature of the beast that is journalism!

A few people in the comments are calling for potential lawsuits. But, I mean... how far would that go considering the people willingly decided to go on the ride in the middle of a storm? The law can be... "flexible" with issues like this.