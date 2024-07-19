Ingrid Andress' Music Gets 50% Spike In Listeners Despite Awful National Anthem

Curiosity can bring you a long way. It doesn't matter if it's good or bad, really. Regardless, people are dying to know what you're all about. In the case of Ingrid Andress, it seems like they've got most of the jokes out of their system after she botches the national anthem. Now, they wonder if her music is actually good or if she always sounds that way.

Recently, the country singer aggressively strains herself through her rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner' at the MLB Home Run Derby. However, Ingrid makes a crucial mistake in drinking too much booze and takes the stage absolutely plastered. In hindsight, the signs are obvious. She tries very hard to hit decent notes and play as if things are fine. However, her voice cracks routinely and there's a slight hesitation to how far Andress pushes. It's as if she's worried she'll hurl all over the field if she does too much. It's a rough scene.

Regardless, it seems to be going Ingrid's way. Whiskey Riff reports statistics from Soundcloud, suggesting her music sees a 50% spike in listenership. In particular, listeners are becoming fans off of her single, 'More Hearts Than Mine.' The attention and noise can become overwhelming but if some people still wind up being fans, Ingrid can turn this negative into a positive.

Ingrid Andress Steps Away From Music to Go to Rehab After National Anthem Flop

Still, it seems like Ingrid will take a little time away from the limelight to get herself together. After the brutal performance, she takes to social media to apologize and details everything surrounding the event. She writes, "I'm not gonna bullshit y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

Additionally, Ingrid clears her schedule to really show that she's serious about getting her act together. Every public appearance, every show promoters pencil her in for, Andress calls them off. This is likely to duck and dodge unnecessary heckling and undue attention as she tries to pull herself together. Moreover, the only performance that remains on the docket is a performance on October 4th at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland. Hopefully, Ingrid will be ready to face the rest of the world by that point.