Ingrid Andress Cancels Shows After Disastrous National Anthem Performance

When it rains, it pours. Ingrid Andress (figuratively) died via microphone during a recent worldwide butchering of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Most of y'all know the score by now. But that's the rough synopsis for those just joining us! Since her ill-fated performance, Andress has been torn asunder by casual viewers, fans, online pundits, and celebrities alike. Even Parker McCollum had to mention that he'd never perform the National Anthem.

Well, it would appear that Andress has read the tea leaves. On the musician's official website, all of her tour dates have been canceled. The next time you'll see Andress (as of this writing) appears to be October 4 in Maryland. Now, to be fair, perhaps public embarrassment has nothing to do with the reasoning behind the sudden cancellations. Before going radio silent after the anthem debacle, Andress claimed she was drunk during the performance. Subsequently, she said she was checking herself into rehab.

"I'm not gonna bull— y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun," Andress posted on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ingrid Andress Cancels Her Upcoming Shows Following The National Anthem Controversy

There are many people who don't believe Andress. To them, claiming drunkenness is a "convenient" excuse for an awful performance. "That last sentence just tells me you're not serious about this you're just trying to quiet everyone," one X user says.

Others wished her well and hoped for the best. "This went from funny to sad really quick. Be strong and take care of yourself. Your redemption story will kick a—!"

Still, the entire situation is wildly unfortunate all around. Hopefully, Andress will mount a strong comeback when she's ready. Who wants to go out having executed the National Anthem in front of everyone and then being reduced to a joke? Maybe by October, everyone will have forgotten about it! (They won't.)