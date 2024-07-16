Ingrid Andress Breaks Silence After National Anthem Backlash

Poor Ingrid Andress. We're always so quick to kick people while they're down in the name of virality. For those somehow not in the know, Andress sang the National Anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby. It was... terrible. Existentially so. One of the worst renditions of the anthem ever, if you believe the court of public opinion.

But it turns out a temporary meme ended up having a somber reasoning behind it. Andress spoke candidly about the situation across her social media pages. "I'm not gonna bull— y'all. I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.

That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun."

And that's all Andress had to say about that. The internet, par the course, seemed to take this announcement... poorly. "Saying rehab is super fun is ridiculous. Sounds like you are making a joke about something that is very serious for others," one Instagram user said. It only got worse from there, unfortunately.

Ingrid Andress Speaks Out Following Her National Anthem Incident

"And none of your people back-stage stopped to say 'hey maybe you should sit this out'???" To be fair... this is a valid criticism. Andress isn't doing all of this by herself, mind you. The fact that nobody tried to stop this from happening if things were that dire is telling.

Truthfully, many users don't believe Andress, certain that she's lying about being drunk. However, some fans have taken Andress' words at face value, sending words of encouragement. "I'm sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot. You've got this. Hang in there."

Let's bookend things with a harsh post, but one that hopes Andress comes out better after this is all said and done. "It's honestly a shame cause there are many artists out there that would've killed to have the opportunity that you had, and you took it with a grain of salt. Im wishing you the best with rehab, and to comeback with vengeance. Don't let this performance be the only reason why we know you."