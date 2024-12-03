Indiana Man Shocked To Find Two Babies In Ditch While Retrieving Package From The Mail

Earlier today, a man found two babies left to freeze in a ditch outside his home when picking up the mail. They were related to a kidnapping via a stolen vehicle.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to CBS4 Indy, Robert Dean left his home and was horrified to find the babies. He was only outside to retrieve any packages from the mail, and retrieved something much more precious.

The four-month-old and five-month-old were still in their car seats when the vehicle they were in got stolen by a yet-unapprehended criminal. The car was stolen only four miles away from where the babies were found.

It appears the thief thought to ditch the babies and drive away with the cars. An act that could have killed them. It was only 27 degrees outside, a frightful cold for two babies.

Officers found the 2013 Hyundai Sonata, although the suspect remains at large. Police told the outlet that finding the perp is their next priority now the babies are safe.

Local Hero Saves Babies From Freezing Fate

Dean spoke to the local reporter and described the events.

Dean told the outlet, "One of them was screaming, so I immediately grabbed the car seats, brought them inside, got them warmed up, and called 911." It was at that same time that the officers found the stolen vehicle.

Police then reunited the babies with their families after they'd received medical attention.

Coincidentally, it was the man's birthday. He said that bringing the children back to their families was a gift itself. "The fact that I was able to bring them inside and warmed up and make sure that they were okay, that was a great present for me."

The investigation is still ongoing. Police have said that they are also investigating why the babies were left unattended in the first place.

Dean spoke to USA Today, where he said, "If you see something, like a baby in a ditch, say something (and) do something."

Police Spokesperson William Young said, "Who knows what could have happened if this particular individual was not able to come outside. It's extremely cold, and we're still in our early stages of trying to figure out who was responsible for this."