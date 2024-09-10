Indiana Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Burial Markers From Veterans' Graves

In Indiana, a couple is facing charges for allegedly stealing bronze burial markers from veterans' graves. Per Fox News, Terry Wood and Breanna Puentez were taken into custody last week. Reportedly, at least 15 grave markers from six different cemeteries in La Porte County were stolen. Others were allegedly damaged.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation. Additionally, they encouraged residents to visit the grave sites of deceased veterans to assess the scope of the theft. Indeed, markers had been stolen from headstones at Union Mills, Rolling Prairie, Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood, and St. Stan's. After receiving credible information that Wood was involved, the authorities moved to make the arrest.

Wood was taken into custody at his home, and investigators found more evidence that was recovered from the property. Puentez was taken into custody shortly afterward in connection with the sequence of thefts.

Captain Derek J. Allen issued a statement regarding the theft of the markers. "This type of criminal behavior is disgusting, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated in La Porte County! It is the hope of the entire Sheriff's Office that because of the diligent and thorough investigation by Detectives Koch and Banic, justice will be served to both accused subjects," Allen began.

"Hopefully, US Veterans, both deceased and living, can find peace and comfort with these arrests, and with that, we salute them for their service." Per WHAM, a similar instance of theft occurred in New York recently.

Over 40 U.S. veteran brass grave markers were stolen from St. Patrick's Cemetery in Victor. Some of the stolen markers were nearly a century old. John Butler, the director of St. Patrick's, articulated his shock at the crime. "My dad and the uncles are all World War II veterans, and their flags were thrown on the ground and the markers were taken," Butler stated.

"There was no pattern of how they took them. It was some in one section, some in the front, some in the back. I have already had a number of people come by this morning, actually quite outraged that this could happen, and kind of at a loss of what to do, because they are gone."