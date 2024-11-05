Incident Between Jason Kelce And Heckler Draws Police Investigation

Being famous comes with its perks. However, it also comes with its drawbacks. When you are famous your entire life is on display and everyone has an opinion on it. Also, fans are constantly trying to take photos and haggling you. Well, it appears that Jason Kelce has finally have enough. A video is circulating the web showing Jason Kelce and a heckler going at one another and now a police investigation is under way.

Jason Kelce And A Heckler Face Off

Jason Kelce and a heckler from a State College had a rough encounter the other day when the heckler said a homophobic comment about Kelce's brother, Travis. The young man was walking behind Kelce taunting him about his brother and his brother's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The video begins by showing Kelce as he makes his way through a crowd of many people. Seemingly just trying to make his way through and reach his destination without incident. Some fans are just asking for the typical photo, autograph, or fist bump. However, one individual decided to haggle the football star instead.

Things took a turn for the worst when that young man said, "Hey Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f——t for dating Taylor Swift?" Rather than let the comment slide Jason Kelce decided to face the heckler head on. He immediately turned around and grabbed the young man's phone. Then, he proceeded to smash it on the ground.

Kelce then picks up the phone and begins to walk off with it. The young man chases after him and pushes Kelce, which is a bold move. He demands that Kelce give his phone back to which Kelce replied, "Who's the f——t now?"

Police Investigation Underway

The NY Post shares that both "Penn State Police and Public Safety are investigating the incident between Jason Kelce" and the heckler. The investigation between the two is ongoing but the "crime log listed the possible offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct."

While Kelce admits that he is not proud of his actions, fans have rallied behind him in support. Jason Kelce addressed his actions on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown." He said, "I try to treat people with respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week."