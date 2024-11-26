Important Food Recalls To Know About Before Thanksgiving

The US is currently plagued with diseased food, resulting in recalls, including many ingredients that could feature in your Thanksgiving meal. Make sure you don't serve up a side portion of E. Coli this festive season.

Videos by Wide Open Country

E. Coli Carrot Food Recalls

The carrots, sold by Grimway farms, have been the cause of some pretty grim sickness. The E. Coli outbreak resulting from these contaminated carrots has hospitalized many and killed one. Consequently, the carrots are being recalled by the FDA, and people are being urged to check their cupboards.

The recalls have been issued for the food with use-by dates from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, 2024. The outbreak is affecting almost all carrots from the supplier. Of course, the FDA is taking this outbreak seriously, stating "If you purchased organic whole or baby carrots and stored them without the original packaging and don't know what brand they are, you should not eat them and should throw them away." It's better safe than sorry.

Ground Beef Contamination

If you're hoping to use a bit of ground beef in your Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to check who the supplier is. Now, food recalls have been issued for one particular food supplier due to yet another E. Coli outbreak. The ground beef produced by Wolverine Packing Co. in Detroit, Michigan has been issued with a recall.

Any of the products with a use-by date of Nov. 14, 2024, and the frozen products with a production date of Oct. 22, 2024, are possibly contaminated. As a result, a massive 160,000 lbs of meat is being recalled.

Ready To Eat Meat Listeria

I doubt you will be looking to use Ready to Eat Meat in your Thanksgiving dinner, but I won't judge if you do. These food recalls are due to a Listeria outbreak in the meat and poultry products. So, if you have food produced before Oct. 28, 2024, by Yu Shang Food, Inc. Get rid of it.

Both listeria and E. Coli are serious sicknesses, with both possibly being fatal. Recently, the outbreaks of both have been ravaging across the US in many foods. It isn't just ingredients that are being affected, either. Also, the Quarter Pounder from McDonalds is making people sick. So, be careful out there folks, it appears even your food is out to get you.