Illinois Man Invites Postal Worker Who Saved His Life To Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is at its core about just that: giving thanks. A man from Illinois is taking the opportunity to say thanks to a postal worker who saved him after he took a fall by inviting him to join his Thanksgiving table.

75-year-old Guy Miller was out walking his dog when he took a tumble and bashed his head. He was stuck down, on the ground, bleeding from his head. But, Jaylen Lockhart, a local postal worker, spotted the incident and immediately rushed to help.

Taking the initiative, he spun his van around and provided aid to Miller. He applied pressure to the wound and called 911, recruiting neighbors to assist. Once emergency services came to take over, Lockhart found the man's house and informed his wife of the incident.

The quick thinking of this postal worker may have saved Millers life. But, what it really shows is compassion and a willingness to help.

Due Praise For The Postal Worker

Now, Miller and his wife have invited the postal worker to their home for Thanksgiving dinner in an attempt to say thanks. Of course, he said yes. He would have to be mad to turn down a free meal. The elderly couple are overjoyed at the prospect of a new friend. Miller's wife, Marcia, said "This isn't the end; this is just the beginning of a longtime friendship, family relationship."

Furthermore, the mayor of Aurora named Lockharts birthday 'Jaylen Lockhart Day.' But, that's not all. The postal worker was further deified by the town by being invited to light the city's official Christmas tree during the Aurora Winter Lights Fest. And, finally, as the cherry on the top, he was given the mayor's award for service.

His one small act of kindness and quick thinking quickly made him the hero of the town. He has been showered with praise, love, and appreciation from the small city. When he was asked about how he felt about the situation he said, "No matter where you are, no matter what you're doing, you always have time to stop and help." This attitude has paid dividends, netting him a free Thanksgiving dinner, and making him the most celebrated postal worker in town.