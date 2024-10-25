I'll Never Go Back To Grilling Steak After Discovering Air Fryer Hack

With the introduction of air fryers to home kitchens, I must admit I was pretty skeptical. As someone who has worked as a chef, I am always hesitant to pick up on new fad equipment. I still have any use for a microwave. So, when I saw this recipe for cooking a steak in an air fryer, my pretentious mindset went into overdrive. But, old dog, new tricks don't always ring true.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Air fryers are a marvel, honestly. As I said, I was hesitant to give one a try, but after staying in a house with an air fryer in the kitchen, I simply had to give it a go. I looked up a few recipes, including whole spatchcock chicken, steak, and even a lava cake, and got my apron on.

Each of them turned out amazingly and with an almost impossible amount of ease. The chicken was juicy, perfectly cooked, and with the crispiest skin. The lava cake came out soft and chewy on the outside and beautifully runny on in inside. However, the air fryer steak is the one that stuck with me and took me by surprise.

Air Frying A Steak, Surely That's Illegal

Now, usually, for a thick steak, there is a level of skill and prior experience that goes along with creating the perfect crust, and tender, rare insides. A ripping hot cast iron pan and a ready oven are the secret. But, before the perfect steak is ever achieved, I guarantee you'll get it wrong once or twice. Give this air fryer steak a go, and see how much more simple it is.

Get yourself a nice thick steak. A good 2" cut of meat is a good place to start. Next, get your cast iron skillet smoking hot. Pop a bit of your chosen oil in there. I recommend a little olive oil. At this point, I will usually throw in a big block of butter, some lightly squashed garlic cloves, and a sprig of time just before my steak.

Use the hot pan to sear the outside of the steak for about 3 minutes a side. This will give it the crust you need. Now, place the steak in a 350-degree air fryer, and leave it in there for ten minutes. It's really that simple. Check with a probe for internal temperature. 115 degrees for rare, 135 for Medium Rare, and 145 for Medium.

Finally, leave it to stand for five to ten minutes, and then slice it up for the perfectly cooked air fryer steak.