IHOP Is Bringing Back An All-You-Can-Eat Classic

It's IHOP. Come on, does it need an introduction? It's one of the biggest breakfast joints in the nation! If you've never been to an IHOP, you aren't living! Well, if you haven't been over there in a while (like me), perhaps this limited-time deal will entice you! Per USA Today, IHOP is bringing back all-you-can-eat pancakes, baby!

According to a news release obtained by USA Today, the promotion was brought back to "help families when schedules are tight and wallets are pinched from shopping." But let's get real here — IHOP wants that sweet money. The promotion will be in effect through September 15, 2024.

You can get yourself a Breakfast Combo, and that short stack of buttermilk pancakes you receive with it? You can tell the house to keep those cakes flowin'! ...You only get two additional pancakes at a time, though. Which is a reasonable "testing your limits" boundary to make sure you don't pass out in IHOP.

If you just want pancakes, no problem! You can get a full stack of buttermilk pancakes for $5 with an additional short stack (two pancakes) for free! Butter hurry up while you have time! (It doesn't end for a few months, so there's no rush.)

A Classic All-You-Can-Eat Staple Returns To IHOP

"All you can eat pancakes is back at ihop. 6 years ago I sat down by myself and ate 22. What a time," one insane X (formerly known as Twitter) user admitted. 22? There was a time in my life when my stomach was a veritable black hole. Even then, there's no way I could put away 22 pancakes. I admire this man's drive, though. What a champion!

"This guy is winning. Breakfast [at]IHOP today. Dude is sitting by himself. Took 2 work phone calls. Told them 'yea, I'm on my way. Be there in 30 min.' Hung up the phone. Didn't get up. Just chuckled and ate his pancakes," another user relayed about a fellow IHOP patron. And isn't that the dream? To be able to sit down at an IHOP, receive a work call, then hang up and keep eating like nothing happened? Ah, if only those pesky consequences weren't a factor...