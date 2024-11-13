If You Weren't Already Excited, Luke Bryan Just Added Some Major Names To His Crash My Playa Line Up Including Major ACM Awards Winner

The 10th annual Crash My Playa event by Luke Bryan already has a star-studded lineup. Luke Bryan has added three more to join the ranks, however.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Lainey Wilson, Travis Denning, Kendell Marvel finalize the lineup of the already unforgettable show.

They will be joining an already extensive line up of Luke Bryan himself, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Dustin Lynch, Elle King, and other talented performers.

This announcement should serve to make those who've already bought tickets doubly excited about the event in January 2025. We've been told that travel packages are nearly sold out, so act fast if you want in.

In a statement shared with WOC, Luke Bryan has said, "Lainey, Travis, and Kendell each bring something special to the stage that really makes this 10th year complete. Packages are almost sold out - trust me, you don't want to miss out on this unforgettable weekend!"

Added Country Stars Bring New Shows To Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Event

WOC has been told more information about the details of the added stars' showings at Crash My Playa.

Travis Denning will perform two sets over the weekend. Kendal Marvel will lead a late-night Honky Tonk Experience as well as perform at the Welcome Party.

If that isn't awesome enough, Lainey Wilson will be joining Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman, and others for the event's final "Luke Bryan & Friends" performance. I'm sure they'll make one hell of an impression as the event comes to an end.

Those attending the event will be spoilt for talent and excitement now that these titans will be there in addition to the incredible performers already attending.

Crash My Playa will be on from January 15 to 18 next year for four nights of incredible shows. During the day, you can enjoy the luxury resort Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. During the days, guests can relax and make full use of the facilities and activities.

By the night, however, you can enjoy the performances put on by the country music legends.