If You Pass The Secret Dinner Salt Test You May Land Your Dream Job

I bet you think you know exactly how to pass an interview. Dress nice, speak eloquently, and be respectful. While those are all great things, many candidates will have those characteristics. So what will set you apart from the other person who is on par with you every step of the way. Well, if your potential boss invites you both out to dinner before making their decision they are putting you to the test...the salt test. This secret dinner salt test just may help you land your dream job.

What Is The Secret Dinner Salt Test?

While it is one of the more bizarre interview tactics, I have to say I can see the merit in it. This technique is sometimes used by managers when they are stuck between two candidates for a position. Unilad shares a story applying the secret dinner salt test. There were once two men applying for the same position at a company. Both men were well educated, both men had incredible academic performance, and both had a plethora of referrals.

How as the CEO to choose when both candidates seemed so great? I know, great problem to have right? Rather than ask them more questions tailored to the job, the CEO decided to take the men out to dinner. He claimed he just wanted to get to know the two men better, but really he was about to deploy the secret dinner salt test.

The two men ordered their food in a similar fashion, but when their food arrived their was a difference between the men. "One of the men began to put salt and pepper on his food while the other an took a small bite of each item on his dish and then put salt and pepper on a few items from his dish." Take a wild guess at which one got the job.

The Merit In The Dinner Salt Test

If you guessed the man who waited to salt his food you are correct. You may be wondering what does salting your food have to do with how you will perform at your job? The CEO explained it brilliantly. He said, "These two men were perfect in every way but the man who tasted his food first knew that some things don't need extra flavor but some things do." He continued "I knew right then and there that this would be a man that will fix things but will also NOT fix things that don't need fixing."

So, the moral of the story goes beyond, taste your food before you season it more. It means think before your act, assess every angle of the problem, and adjust the areas that need adjusting. With knowledge of this secret dinner salt test, now you are sure to nail any interview you have. And who knows, it may even land you your dream job.