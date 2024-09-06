If You Buy Coffee Every Day Before Work, 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Says You're An Idiot

Shark Tank spawned many successful (and not-so-successful) products people enjoy to this day. But one of the longstanding "sharks," Kevin O'Leary, had a kind message for people who enjoy a cup of coffee before work. In an Instagram video, O'Leary didn't mince words when talking about the "stupid stuff" people spend their money on!

"Stop buying coffee for $5.50. You got to work and spend $15 on a sandwich - what are you, an idiot?" O'Leary boldly claims. "It costs you 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you. You start to add that up every day, it's a ton of money. Most people, particularly working in metropolitan cities that are just starting out in their job making their first $60,000, piss away about $15,000 a year on stupid stuff. And that's what they should stop doing."

There's something strange about a multi-millionaire preaching about what people should or shouldn't be spending their money on. But who am I to judge? Let's let the internet decide on whether O'Leary has a point or not! "Is the sandwich just made of iceberg lettuce for .99c?" one Instagram user said. We're off to a great start!

"Makes no sense what you essentially make an hour on breakfast or lunch in some cases," one user agreed. The battle raging in the comment section is furious! "It's not hard to understand that it's much cheaper to make a sandwich at home than to buy outside. Don't get hung upon allegory he's using."

Let me jump in here for a second. Look, we're all guilty of yielding to our "creature comforts" over what's practical sometimes. Yes, it's cheaper to buy a bunch of lunchmeat and make a sandwich yourself. However, there's a little something called, uh... inflation. Even without that factor, let's break it down further.

You're investing your time when deciding to make food yourself. Usually, it takes you way longer to make a meal than it takes to even eat it! On paper, I wholly understand the argument O'Leary is bringing forward!

But I'm sorry -- I can't get over the fact that the sentiment came from someone who likely hasn't made his own meal in years. It's easy to tell struggling people that "pennies matter" when their 9-to-5 looks drastically different from yours.