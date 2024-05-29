Identity Thief Takes Credit For Graceland Foreclosure Controversy

I could never imagine someone wanting to take credit and reporting yourself for scamming. It just seems like hustling backwards, to out yourselves and how you operate. But this guy seems to relish in the attention that comes with trying to con money out of Graceland.

According to a report from the New York Times, an identity thief is claiming responsibility in the attempt to seize control of the mansion. The court already tarnished their plan to win out in the judicial system. Instead of falling back, the thief and their crew is moving forward in anonymity, taking advantage of the publicity.

The Alleged Graceland Identity Thief Peels Back The Curtain

The crew, allegedly based in Nigeria, says their heist was never to collect a debt from the Presley family. Rather, the idea is to use it as leverage to sign over a bigger prize, the Graceland estate. By that point, they could sell the mansion to their buyer of their choice.

Moreover, the leader says their main targets are the dead and the elderly in particular. Plotting on Floridians and Californians in particular, they collect documents from the ignorant and unsuspecting. This way, they utilize their personal information in order to gain validity in their schemes to steal property.

For what it's worth, they seem to be doing it pretty efficiently. The email they were using to contact the outlet matches what's in the court documents. Under the guise of Naussany Investments and Private Lending, they claim the late Lisa Marie Presley took out a hefty $3.8 million loan. In doing so, she uses her grand estate as leverage for the payment. So the alleged thieves move in. They desperately try to auction off the mansion as a means to recoup on their 'debt.'

However, Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough was not convinced her mother took out that loan. She believes that the deed of trust the grifters filed had no basis in authenticity. But they never met Lisa Marie Presley. Her skepticism ultimately pays off when she challenges the notion in court and wins out.

The Nigerian crew plays elusive when the New York Times badgers for more details. Like a good grifter, they insist that 'you don't have to understand.' "Yo client dont have nothing to worries," they write to the outlet. "win fir her." Can't give out too much of the game, I suppose