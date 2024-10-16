Iconic War Photographer Paul Lowe Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Son On Hiking Trail

Paul Lowe, the acclaimed and accomplished war photographer, has been found murdered by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in the San Gabriel Mountains near Stoddard Canyon Falls. It has been determined that he died from a stab to the neck.

His 19-year-old son, Emir Lowe, is the prime suspect. He had fled the scene in his car with great haste. His speeding caused him to crash the car, however, only a few miles down the road from the crime scene. Investigators soon found him and arrested him.

Paul Lowe had suffered trauma to the upper torso alongside the fatal stabbing. It's likely a brief physical altercation preceded the attack. Whether the murder was anticipated or not, as well as any other details about the murder are unknown.

War Photographer Paul Lower Murdered In Hiking Trail

When the deputies arrived to the scene on October 12, he was already dead.

The son was found sometime after and promptly arrested on suspicion of murder. Emir Lowe is being held at the Los Angeles Country Jail on a $2,000,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.

The death of the beloved war photographer Paul Lowe has devastated many. He had attended and photographed events such as the Berlin Wall, and the siege of Sarajevo. He had also been present for the release of Nelson Mandela and the destruction of Grozny.

Ika Ferrer Goti?, a friend of Lowe's, took to X in an emotional statement about his life, "we lost more than a photographer when #PaulLowe passed away. We lost a witness to our history, a storyteller who showed the world the truths that many wished to ignore. His lens captured more than the horrors of war; it captured the resilience, the survival, the humanity of #Sarajevo at its darkest moment."

I hope the family and friends of Paul Lowe can manage to get through the grief of him being taken away so suddenly and harshly.