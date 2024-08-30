Iconic Rock Star Explains Why He Canceled His Entire Tour

Iconic rock star Neil Young is speaking out about his decision to cancel his 2024 tour. Young explained that he "hit a wall" when it came to playing.
The iconic rock star explained during a livestream with fans why he had to step back from performing.
"I just woke up one morning on the bus and I said, 'I can't do this, I gotta stop.' And it was like, I felt sick when I thought of going on stage," the singer-songwriter admitted. "My body was telling me, 'You gotta stop.' So I listened to my body."
Young confessed that there was a lot to figure out after he made the decision. The iconic rock star had to deal with refunds and legal matters.
"Then it gets into all the legal matters. 'You got this, you got that, people bought tickets, they did this, they did that.' I understand that, but what matters to me is the art of playing, and the music," Young said. "That's what matters. That's what people loved. That's what they loved to come and see. But if that's not there, me going isn't happening. My body told me to not do it."
Neil Young Explains His Reasoning
Now, that he's stepped away, Young confessed that he feels like he could perform again. However, he said that not all of his bandmates were ready. He said he the band will be back. He said, "Crazy Horse will be back, God willing, and we'll play more. But in the meantime, I have a lot of friends that I play with."
The iconic rock star previously shared that they were canceling the tour and taking a step back.
"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," he wrote in a message posted to his website. "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!"
"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop," he continued. "We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1."
"We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for us," the message concluded. "With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."