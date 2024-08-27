Iconic Rock Band Cancels Rest Of 2024 Concerts As Front Man Receives Medical Treatment

An iconic rock band is canceling the rest of its 2024 concerts after its frontman needs medical treatment. Queens of the Stone Age confirmed the cancelation in a statement online.

Unfortunately, the band felt the need to step back from performing for now. The rock band explained, "QOTSA regret to announce the cancelation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows."

Lead singer and guitarist Josh Homme is experiencing a medical crisis. He had to step away for his own health. The band noted that he "has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

Likewise, the rock band wanted to thank fans for their support. "Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025," the statement also concluded.

Rock Band Cancels Dates

The cancelation also comes just a month after Homme needed to "return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery." The band called off several European dates.

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue," their statement said. At the time, the Queens of the Stone Age tried to quell fans' frustrations. They also apologized to their fanbase. "Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

The news comes after the rock band's frontman revealed to Revolver Magazine that he had cancer. At the time, he didn't reveal what kind of cancer. However, he suggested they had been successful in removing it.

"I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better," Homme told the outlet. "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's f—-ed up — but will have made me better. I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."