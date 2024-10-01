Iconic Actor, 'Good Times' Dad John Amos Passes Away at 84

This past week continues to take our legends away from us. First, we lose Kris Kristofferson, Pete Rose, and Dikembe Mutombo. Now, we lose one of the best TV actors of all time, John Amos.

Today, John Amos' son K.C. announces that his father recently passed away on August 21st of natural causes. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," he relays in a statement. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

John begun his showbiz career after a stint playing football. He starts off at Colorado State University before moving on to try out for the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Then, he transitions into TV, playing WJN-TV weatherman Gordy Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Time passes and Amos becomes one of the faces of acclaimed TV and film like Coming to America, Roots, West Wing, and lastly Good Times.

Fans Mourn The Loss of One of Hollywood's best TV actors John Amos

Plenty of fans on Twitter mourn John Amos. Moreover, they remember all of the incredible roles he's taken on over the years. For instance, take one person fondly remembering the late actor's great work on Coming to America. "Coming to America is a movie I watched all the time on TV as a kid. Amos really sold both sides to McDowell, hacky opportunist and snob but also a man who struggled his way up and a father who simply wanted good lives for his children. A lesser actor wouldn't have delivered," they tweet.

Similarly, another person recalls the firm discipline John led with in Good Times. "Fantastic actor, one of the all-time great sitcom dads, and hands down the most intimidating sitcom dad of all time. You did *not* want to upset James Evans Sr.," they write.