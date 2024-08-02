Ice Cream Cake Recalled At FDA's Highest Risk Level

The FDA has recalled a selection of ice cream dessert cakes after the discovery of a bacterium linked to food poisoning.

Totally Cool, Inc., based in Maryland, is voluntarily recalling its Friendly's Celebration Ice Cream Cake due to contamination with listeria monocytogenes, as confirmed by testing. Initially recalled in June of this year, the product has now received a risk classification from the Food and Drug Administration.

As of August 1, the item has been classified as a Class I recall. This is the FDA's highest risk level. The classification is issued when there is a "reasonable probability" that the use of or exposure to the product could result in serious adverse health consequences or even death.

The recall encompasses all products with best-by dates from May 20 to May 28, 2024. The affected product carries a UPC code of 29839000920 and one of the following plant codes: 24-65, 24-0065, 2465, or 240065.

Totally Cool Issues a Statement Following Ice Cream Cake Recall

"The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions," Totally Cool said in a statement per Newsweek. "No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall."

According to the CDC, Listeria symptoms usually appear within two weeks of consuming contaminated food, but can also emerge on the same day or up to 10 weeks later. Pregnant individuals may experience fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, while others may have similar symptoms along with headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. Some people recover without treatment, but vulnerable populations may be more at risk for severe effects.

"The severity of listeriosis varies and in some cases can be fatal, " the FDA cautions. "Especially among the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases. Listeriosis can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and their newborn babies, leading to serious complications with their pregnancy, including miscarriage and stillbirth."

Of course, this is in addition to a separate recall involving millions of pounds of deli meats across the nation that are under investigation for possible contamination. This multi-state outbreak has resulted in over two dozen illnesses and two fatalities to date. Boar's Head recalled over 200,000 pounds of liverwurst and other deli meats due to possible listeria contamination.

Meanwhile, consumers with inquiries about the Totally Cool recall can reach the company at 410-363-7801 or via email at [email protected]. Their representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.