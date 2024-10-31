I Tried One Of Blake Shelton's Favorite Foods, And It's Super Easy To Make

Some people seem to have more energy, time, and skill than most of us, and Blake Shelton is one of those. In between touring, recording, and running multiple restaurants, it's amazing he has time for anything else. However, he found some time to let us know what one of Blake Shelton's favorite foods are. I gave it a try, to see if it would give me the boundless energy he seems to have.

It's possible to find Blake Shelton's restaurants all over the US, in Tennessee, Las Vegas, Florida, and Oklahoma, and this is the key to one of his favorite foods. Despite the long list of recipes available in these outlets, it's actually one core part of a dish that sits at number one.

Although he apparently craves the US classic of chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and country gravy while on the road, this isn't the first thing he thinks of making. When he finally gets home after the long days of touring, he goes straight for his homemade cheese dip. I expect it is similar to the one served over the Redneck Nachos served in his restaurant chain.

I rolled up my sleeves and gave Blake Shelton's recipe for his favorite food a go. It was simple and delicious. Here's how you can whip up a batch yourself.

Blake Shelton's Favorite Homemade Cheese Dip

The recipe is super simple and can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. It is the perfect topping to nachos, pulled pork, fries, or anything else you want absolutely drowned in spicy, oniony, cheese. Who needs arteries anyway? Here's how I made one of Blake Shelton's favorite foods.

First, grab yourself an onion. Slice it thinly into rings or half rings.

On a low heat, heat some olive oil. I also like to use a little butter for the taste.

Add your onions and a pinch of salt and cook slowly, stirring constantly. Keep the heat low.

Once they have browned after about ten minutes, taste, adding salt or pepper if needed.

Then, when they're to your liking, remove them from the heat, chopping them into nice-sized chunks when cooled.

Finely chop some fresh jalapenos. Keep the seeds if you want an extra kick, discard if not.

Finally, chop some Velveeta into small cubes, and add all the ingredients into a microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave on high for three minutes, stir, and microwave again until it is meted. This should be about 2 more minutes.

You now have a bowl of Blake Shelton's favorite food, ready to dip, drizzle, or drown whatever you want to eat. If you want it a little sweeter, I recommend caramelizing the onion, or for an extra salty kick, fry up some chorizo and pop that in.