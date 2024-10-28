I Tried Carrie Underwood's Secret Leg Work Out And It Was Harder Than You Think

Carried Underwood is famous for more than her incredible singing talents. She is also very well known for some iconic fashion moments and her killer workouts. Many ladies want to know, how do her legs look so good? Well, she has a secret leg workout that helps keeps her body honed and toned! I tried Carrie Underwood's secret leg workout and let me warn you, it's killer.

Carrie Underwood Shares Her Leg Workout

Besides being a pop star, Carrie Underwood also runs a popular fitness brand called Fit52. The singer decided to finally listen to her fans and share the secret to her sculpted legs. She took to instagram to share an inside look at what she does to get her killer legs.

As the video starts Carried Underwood begins explaining her leg workout. Even she confesses, "it's a little intense." In the video, she explains that she will be doing the advanced version of all of the exercises, while Eve will be perfuming the modified versions.

The Details

Carrie Underwood begins her leg workout with a squat pulse. I will be honest, I thought I could do the advanced move here, which is with the heels slightly elevated...I was wrong. No shame in doing it Eve's way I still felt the burn. From there, she moves on to Touchdowns. I have some rough knees, so I stuck with the modified version here too because the slower speed allows for less impact.

Bulgarian split squats are the bane of my existence. Seriously, put them right next to burpees in my least favorite exercise category, but I did it for Carrie! I did the advanced move here but let me tell you, my leg's were shaking! Bulgarian deadlifts were slightly less daunting. I felt a nice stretch here in the hamstrings while doing these. This is around the time in the workout where those weights start to feel a little heavy.

I won't lie, the bench toe taps were pretty fun. Although, if you struggle with balance, I recommend using a lower item. Maybe a stair or one of those little stepping blocks. It takes a lot of coordination to get your toes up there quickly without toppling over. While it may look easy on the screen, trust me when I tell you it is killer!

My heart was pumping and I was sweating! Come to find out, this is Carrie Underwood's shortened version of her leg workout. Phew, I can't imagine doing the full length one!