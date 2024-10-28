I Can’t Handle the Trump, Harris Tweets Right Now, Things Are Going to Volume 11
I Can't Handle the Trump, Harris Tweets Right Now, Things Are Going to Volume 11

The 2024 Presidential Election is heating up between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. No matter who wins, the real winners were the memes we made along the way.

It seems more than ever, the internet has played into the presidential election. Just take a look at X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok. With the actual talks around the election so gosh darn serious, it's nice to take a few moments of levity where we can.

Across partisan lines, these are some of the favorites I've come across. And if you're Trump supporter or Harris supporter and can't poke fun at yourselves or your candidates then you may want to take a step back. Either way, we're almost done with the election in a few more days, then we'll go into the candidacy of a new president.

Trump Harris Tweets

Check them out below!

First off, we have an image that reimagines Trump as an eagle. honestly, what's more patriotic than McDonald's, right? Unless you're one of several who got sick from E. Coli.

Apparently, Trump has fans abroad. This has to be the most insane thing that I've ever seen. It's a giant float of the former president with animatronics.

Next up, we have Trump working at McDonald's. This is totally how it went, right? Definitely not artificial intelligence created, right?

Your reactions to Lizzo's declaration may vary depending on which camp you fall into. But it's hard to no deny that it's hilarious either way.

Next up, we have a Harris-supported meme. It focuses in on the candidates, imagining a David vs. Goliath situation. Or in this case, prosecutor vs. The Felon.

Finally, this may be the most creative but bizarre meme I've seen. It takes Harris's likeness and casts her in the popular sitcom Seinfeld.

