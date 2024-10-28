I Can’t Handle the Trump, Harris Tweets Right Now, Things Are Going to Volume 11

The 2024 Presidential Election is heating up between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. No matter who wins, the real winners were the memes we made along the way.

Videos by Wide Open Country

It seems more than ever, the internet has played into the presidential election. Just take a look at X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok. With the actual talks around the election so gosh darn serious, it's nice to take a few moments of levity where we can.

Across partisan lines, these are some of the favorites I've come across. And if you're Trump supporter or Harris supporter and can't poke fun at yourselves or your candidates then you may want to take a step back. Either way, we're almost done with the election in a few more days, then we'll go into the candidacy of a new president.

Trump Harris Tweets

Check them out below!

First off, we have an image that reimagines Trump as an eagle. honestly, what's more patriotic than McDonald's, right? Unless you're one of several who got sick from E. Coli.

This is my favorite McDonald's Trump Meme. pic.twitter.com/lbQxJa5w1M — PATRICKHENRY (@PATRICKHENRY97) October 24, 2024

Apparently, Trump has fans abroad. This has to be the most insane thing that I've ever seen. It's a giant float of the former president with animatronics.

Japan loves Trump pic.twitter.com/zKPGCSG4WH — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) October 28, 2024

Next up, we have Trump working at McDonald's. This is totally how it went, right? Definitely not artificial intelligence created, right?

When Trump wins and you get to quit your @McDonalds job because of $MAGA meme coin ?? pic.twitter.com/MiKQYiXRFz — MAGA MEME COIN (@magatrumponsol) October 28, 2024

Your reactions to Lizzo's declaration may vary depending on which camp you fall into. But it's hard to no deny that it's hilarious either way.

Before boarding her private jet, Lizzo shares a message as she heads to Detroit to campaign for Kamala Harris.



"This is how a bad b*tch saves democracy. You ho*s couldn't even spell democracy."



Is this supposed to be an upgrade or a downgrade for Kamala after twerking with... pic.twitter.com/BFV3udYxGY — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) October 19, 2024

Next up, we have a Harris-supported meme. It focuses in on the candidates, imagining a David vs. Goliath situation. Or in this case, prosecutor vs. The Felon.

Finally, this may be the most creative but bizarre meme I've seen. It takes Harris's likeness and casts her in the popular sitcom Seinfeld.