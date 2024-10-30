I Am An International Traveler Who Visited 27 Countries. Visit These Central European Cities For The Perfect Outdoor Getaway

When people think of visiting Europe, the classics pop to mind: London, Barcelona, Rome, Paris, Berlin. Although these are all fantastic places to visit, I propose you consider these incredible central European cities that are often overlooked, but perfect for an outdoor getaway.

The most popular cities for the European holiday are, of course, wonderful, but they have a few disadvantages. Each of them is incredibly expensive, and if you're looking for a good hike, you'll be disappointed unless you love sidewalks. This is why I recommend these Central European cities as the perfect outdoor holiday destination.

Central Europe is significantly cheaper than many areas around the world. A beer will set you back only a few dollars, and the hearty food of the region is incredibly well-priced. Along with the low cost, the countryside, and nature, just a short bus ride from these incredible cities, is full of history and views to die for.

Prague

A must-visit for anyone who wants to walk around a European castle. Any outdoor hike around this incredible Central European city will result in at least one. With a staggering 932 castles, it has the highest concentration in the world. Simply hop on a tram or bus from the city centre, and find yourself in the primeval forests surrounding Prague.

Budapest

Budapest, split into both the Buda and Pest sides of the famous Danube River is the perfect city for a Central European outdoor getaway. The city itself is a historic marvel, boasting incredible ruin bars on the Pest side, and the stunning historic buildings of Buda.

But, what really works for those who want to stroll through nature is the enormous Lake Balaton. It is only a beautiful 50-minute train from the city. This magnificent, blue lake is the largest in Central Europe and ideal for a day of hiking. It is surrounded by historic Hungarian towns and castles, providing traditional experiences. There are also wetlands and hiking uplands full of nature and unique animals.

Innsbruck

For something a little more on the pricey side, the city of Innsbruck in Austria is a great idea for a central European outdoor holiday with some skiing thrown in. This mountain city is the fifth largest in Austria and is situated in the magical Tyrol valley.

Despite being the most expensive on the list, experiencing the Austrian mountains is worth every penny. Surrounding the city are some of the best slopes the Alps has to offer. In winter, the skiing is unmatched, with perfectly maintained piste, and top-of-the-line resorts. In the summer, the area is luscious, clean, and outrageously picturesque. If you've ever seen The Sound of Music you know what I'm talking about.