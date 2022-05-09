'American Idol': HunterGirl Pays Tribute To Her Mother With Lauren Alaina’s ‘Like My Mother Does’

This week's episode of American Idol left the crowd in tears after HunterGirl delivered a very emotional performance of Lauren Alaina's "Like My Mother Does." Celebrating Mother's Day, the top 7 contestants had a chance to perform songs in honor of their mothers.

The singer had revealed that she was singing Alaina's song as a tribute, saying, "It's crazy, I'm doing the 'Like My Mother Does' by Lauren Alaina, I just wanted to dedicate that song to you because I always wanted to be like you when I grew up. You've worked so hard for me to be able to live my dream."

Getting emotional, she continued, "I know my mom made sacrifices working two or three jobs just wanting to take care of her kids. There's been so many times that I thought about giving up."

While performing the tribute for her mother, several photos of HunterGirl and her mother were displayed in the background. This was definitely one of the best performances I have seen this season. During this week's Mother's Day episode, HunterGirl also sang Tate McRae's "You Broke Me First," but it was Alaina's song that made her vocals stand out the most.

After her performance, judge Katy Perry raved about the superstar's talent, saying, "Listen Huntergirl, you got the Platinum ticket! You still deserve the platinum ticket today and you've got a platinum heard as well my darling. You are such a great human being and you deserve the world."

Country music singer Luke Bryan added, "I'm still trying to process what you said to your mother on that beach, I mean, it was beautiful. You need to go back, watch it, write a couple of songs based on that moment, but to be able to see the appreciation and the love that you have for your mother and great song choice and great performance, it was beautiful."

Lionel Richie went on to tell the contestant that she brought him to tears, saying, "It's amazing this far down into the competition, you've got me crying, Katy crying, the people around us are crying and hugging. I'm thinking to myself, if you did not do a better job of selling not only that song, but your mother and the feelings you have for your mother. You did a fabulous job!"

As expected, HunterGirl earned a well-deserved spot in the Top 5 and will have the opportunity to be mentored by country legend and Idol alum, Carrie Underwood. Other Top 5 American Idol contestants include Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, and Noah Thompson.

American Idol Season 20 will return on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.

