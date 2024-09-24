Husband Shoots Wife Outside Kansas Elementary School Drop Off

After arriving at Cessna Elementary School in Wichita, Kansas, a "domestic dispute" broke out between a couple. This dispute led to the husband shooting her wife right in front of the school. The school placed itself on immediate lockdown. There appear to be no students, teachers, or staff injured.

Reports said that the couple and their two children arrived at Cessna Elementary School, dropped by a Lyft driver. County Sheriff, Jeff Easter, said to KSN TV: "A husband and wife were brought here along with their kids by a Lyft driver." He continues: "The kids went on into school. We have witnesses telling us the male suspect shot the female in the chest."

After the husband shot her wife in the chest, she sought out help by running toward the school. Her husband followed her and held the gun to her head. Fortunately, a deputy arrived just in time to prevent a tragedy.

"At the point that our deputy arrived [the victim] had the gun pointing at her head and the deputy took cover," said Easter. "There was a small fight that took place between the deputy and the suspect, and he got him into custody." The deputy shot the suspect and both he and her wife were transported to the hospital.

Not A School Shooting

Fortunately, Easter stated that the shooting "didn't get into the school itself." Authorities protected kids who were outside the school when the shooting happened. Moreover, no one else sustained any injuries.

"At this point, there's not been any type of school shooting," said Easter. "There's not been any kids that are hurt or in danger or anything like that."

While the shooting didn't escalate further, kids and their parents were in shock by the event. "We don't know what our son inside is doing or what he's thinking or any other children that are inside the school," parent Mark Meeks said. He dropped her son at 9 a.m., local time, just minutes before the shooting happened.

Meeks continues: "We seen all the police presence and it was scary just knowing we live in this area, it's scaring us like there's no tomorrow."

Cessna Elementary School allowed any concerned parents to come to the school to pick up their kids.