Husband Of TV Host, Who Died By Suicide, Passes Away Leaving Three Daughters Orphans

After Erin Jayne Plummer took her own life in 2022 following a mental health battle, Alan Plummer, her husband, was left to take care of their family. However, on November 10, 2024, police in Sydney found him dead in what is suspected to be a self-harm incident. His death leaves three daughters orphaned and their whole family heartbroken.

A NSW Police Force spokesperson sent a statement over to Daily Mail Australia. "Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner regarding the death of a 49-year-old man at Freshwater on Sunday," reads the statement.

Alan Plummer was found dead at the beaches of Freshwater, a suburb in New South Wales, Australia. Two months before, Plummer sold the family's Freshwater home after owning it for two decades. It was put on sale in March 2024.

An update regarding Alan's death issued by the Daily Mail says that Alan had plans to go paddling with a friend at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. After he failed to show up, his friend called the police and requested a welfare check. After informing Alan's 18-year-old daughter about her father's disappearance, police found his body, just one hour later. Police believe Alan took his own life, but no further details have been provided.

A Family Torn Apart

Alan's wife, Erin Plummer, was a host on Studio 10, a morning talk show in Australia. She had been struggling with mental health issues, which tragically led to her suicide in 2022. She was just 42 years old. According to her friends, the Covid pandemic was particularly hard on her, which led to her continuous decline.

According to the Daily Mail, Erin's father, Peter, described Erin's three daughters as "mini versions of her," which only added to the tragic nature of her passing. During her funeral, the eldest daughter spoke about her mother. "Each day that passes I still don't believe that she's gone," she said. "That a family of three girls will grow up without our mum. This is the thought I can't seem to get over."

"Mum was loved by everyone. She was selfless and gave her everything to take my sisters and I to 40 activities each week. She brought so much light to the world that we didn't realise her heart was in so much pain."