Husband Complained His Wife Couldn't Get Pregnant, Doctors Shocked To Learn Why

Sex education is very important, mostly so people can do it safely, but also so people know how to do it at all. One husband has been left feeling a little limp after he found out why he couldn't get his wife pregnant.

Videos by Wide Open Country

One of the best methods for preventing pregnancy is to use a condom. Typical use will prevent around 87% of potential babies. That's why, when this 30-year-old man visited the doctor, complaining that he couldn't get his wife pregnant, there were no surprises as to why.

In an advice column, the man said he had visited the fertility clinic, wondering where the problem lay. It turned out the bucking couple had been trying for a baby, through a provalactic. Being from outside the US, the man said "Sex education in our country was pretty basic. What I got drilled into my head, over and over, was, "Always wear a condom or you'll catch horrible diseases."

He didn't realize that, along with disease prevention, a condom will also provide some pretty solid baby-making protection. There were no issues with their fertility, his wife couldn't get pregnant because she wasn't getting impregnated.

Provalactic Problem Not The End Of Pregnant Wife Woes

Despite now knowing the ins and outs of proper procreation, the poor man is still having a problem with getting his wife pregnant. This time, it's a little more of a confidence problem. His faux pax has left him feeling a bit impotent.

Now, despite their reeducated efforts, he is still struggling. Instead of having a problem with a condom, he can't seem to keep it up. The poor man's confidence has been knocked so badly, he no longer has the gusto to get it going on.

However, there are drugs for that, and I am sure with a few little blue pills, he'll be back to his baby-making ways. However, some people online think that maybe the couple should maybe not bother. "No, he should definitely keep wearing those condoms," one X user says.

Perhaps sex education could do a little more to help people procreate as well as protect. A husband getting a wife pregnant shouldn't be that complicated.

Knowing the US they're going to have to start putting a disclaimer on the side of condom packets. "This Product May Prevent Pregnancy"