Husband Brutally Stabs Wife To Death In Backyard As Horrified Son Tried To Stop Him

Ryszard Murawski admitted to stabbing his wife, Wioleta, in the backyard of their home. Per the New York Post, Murawski pled guilty to second-degree murder, stabbing his wife with a serrated knife. As the crime was being committed, the couple's 15-year-old son heard his mother's screams from a friend's house. He sprinted to the backyard where he witnessed the fatal stabbing.

The teenager sprung into action, jumping on his father. This gave Wioleta time to attempt an escape. "She was able to stumble across the street before collapsing with her son by her side," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office stated. Reportedly, there was a trail of blood from the backyard leading to where Wioleta collapsed across the street.

Then, her son immediately called 911, trying as best as he could to save his mother's life. Subsequently, Wioleta was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital. Unfortunately, when she arrived, she was formally pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Ryszard attempted to escape the scene in his black pickup truck. Ryszard led police on a seven-mile chase, culminating in him crashing his vehicle into a building.

Husband Stabs His Wife To Death As Their Son Attempts To Stop Him

Additionally, Suffolk County District Attorney, Raymond Tierney, spoke about the horrific nature of the murder. "This is a tragic case of domestic violence that ended with the senseless death of Wioleta Murawski and horrific trauma to their child. This defendant will now have to pay for his actions in prison," Tierney stated.

"Domestic violence is never the answer. I urge anyone in an abusive relationship to reach out for help through our partner agencies linked below. In an emergency, always call 911." Further, Ryszard is expected to serve 22 years in prison. A GoFundMe dedicated to Wioleta's family was created, honoring her memory.

"Wioleta dedicated her life to raising her sons and giving them a brighter future. She was an outgoing person who gave her best. She was an amazing friend who always helped without expecting anything in return," the message reads. "We want to give Wioleta the memorial she deserves, to honor her life and say our last goodbyes."