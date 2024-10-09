Hurricane Milton Could Change Florida's Coastline Forever

With Hurricane Milton becoming one of the most extreme and life-threatening storms in history, its effects may forever change Florida. A United States Geological Survey (USGS) forecast now predicts that 95% of all Florida's beaches will become inundated as a result of the storm.

This coastal change forecast is one of if not the most severe one in history. "USGS experts estimate Milton's waves and surge have the potential to cause both 100 percent of all ocean-facing beaches in Florida to experience erosion and overwash," reads the USGS news release. Overwashing takes place when water levels are above the dunes, pushing sand inland.

Not only will this change beach profiles and alter protective dune height, but it can also leave the affected areas more vulnerable to storms. Coastal change is only one of the many issues that come with a storm of this magnitude. Other issues include heavy rain and incredibly fast winds. The latter is worrying as Hurricane Milton's wind speed reached 180 mph. This made Milton a Category 5 storm at the time.

Coastal Change, Expected

Kara Doran, a Supervisory Physical Scientist for USGS, further addresses the coastal change issue. "The significance of the coastal change forecast for Milton's impact to the Florida west coast cannot be overstated as I believe communities are more vulnerable to this storm's impacts due to the erosion that occurred recently from Helene," said Doran.

Doran also analyzes the data that NOAA has already collected. "Our initial analysis looking at imagery collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after Helene shows most of the west coast experienced overwash or inundation and complete erosion of dunes, so those protective dunes are no longer in place for many locations," said Doran.

According to the press release, the USGS is a worst-case scenario forecast. It is meant to "provide vital insights to help emergency management officials make informed decisions." Nevertheless, the severity of the storm should not be taken lightly whatsoever.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Milton's winds dipped to 155 miles per hour on Wednesday. Milton, therefore, is now a Category 4 storm. According to Nikki Nolan, CBS News meteorologist, forecasts expect Milton to make landfall near Sarasota, Florida. It is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Thursday, October 10.