Hurricane Helene Category Updated As It Barrels Through Carolinas

Update (11:04 AM EST): Hurricane Helene has been lessened to the status of a tropical storm.

Hurricane Helene has arrived, and it's making its way through the Carolinas. Per AP News, Helene has turned into a Category 4 storm. It peeled the sides of buildings, trapped residents in their homes, and knocked out the power of millions of people. Currently, at least five people are reported to have died because of the storm.

First responders had to go out on boats to rescue trapped residents. Being in the water during a hurricane can be particularly harmful because of live wires, sewage, and sharp objects. Between Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, nearly four million homes and businesses lost power. "We heard some rumbling," said Fermin Herrera, a Georgia resident.

"We didn't see anything at first. After a while the intensity picked up. It looked like a gutter that was banging against our window. So we made a decision to leave." Brian Kemp, Georgia's Governor, would also comment on the dangerous nature of the storm. "This is one of the biggest storms we've ever had," Kemp stated.

Hurricane Helene Rips Through The Carolinas

For those still in the direct path of the storm, AP News put out a handy need-to-know statement that I'll post below this paragraph. Please, stay safe.

"Preparing for a hurricane: Jaime Hernandez, the emergency management director for Hollywood, on Florida's Atlantic Coast, says his team encourages people to do three key things: make a plan, have an emergency kit and stay informed.

"Preparing for a hurricane also includes getting supplies in advance, including nonperishable foods and water in case power is lost and supplies are low in the community. Preparedness also includes ensuring all medical items and medications are ready in case people are unable to leave their homes.

"Emergency kit necessities: The rule of thumb is to have 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of water per day per person for about seven days, Hernandez says. It's also a good idea to have cash on hand since ATMs may not be working.

"Evacuating ahead of a storm: Officials advise residents listen to their local emergency management officials, who will have the most updated information about evacuation zones."