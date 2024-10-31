Hundreds Remove Themselves From Donor List After Hosptial Allegedly Tried To Harvest Man's Organs While He Was Alive

Waking up on the cutting table is one of the most terrifying thoughts when undergoing surgery. But, a man from Kentucky did just this, coming back from being brain-dead, just as the hospital prepared to harvest his organs.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The 36-year-old Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was declared brain dead after a massive overdose in 2021. He had been on life support ever since, essentially in a vegetative state. He was a registered donor, and willing to allow hospitals to harvest his organs to save the lives of others.

Hoover took drugs in order to cope with PTSD he suffered after witnessing bodies killed during hurricanes Rita and Catrina. Thomas had also lost two brothers to an overdose. Hoover overdosed on an unspecified drug while loading his car. The paramedic who responded declared him braindead on the scene.

Hoover's family tells of their decision to finally switch off the life support and allow doctors to harvest his organs. The donation would go a long way to saving many lives, ultimately their sacrifice would be for the good of others.

Too Early To Harvest Hoovers Organs

However, on the surgeon's table, as he was being prepped for surgery, he woke up, seconds away from having his organs harvested. With calls to KODA, the administration board, the surgery was canceled. Despite the man being conscious, there were some troubling reports.

When the surgeons called the KODA admin, they were told, according to Nycki Martin "You will find another surgeon, and you will lose your job, because we're going to complete this case". Despite Thomas coming to consciousness, he was still going to have his organs harvested.

Since then he has been recovering at home with his sister. He is entering physical therapy, but very much alive.

Hundreds Remove Themselves From Donor List

Once this story of a botched attempt to harvest a living man's organs went live, hundreds have taken themselves off the list. Many of them have reported Hoover as the cause. Over 170 a day were removing their valuable offer.

This is a huge mistake on the part of the KODA, consequently having huge repercussions on the medical field. It is reported that 17 people die every day while on the organ donor list. Perhaps, this is the reason for the KODA desperation.

When asked about the situation, KODA denied ever attempting to harvest a living person's organs. In an interview with NPR, Chief Operating Officer Julie Bergen told them that "No one at KODA has ever been pressured to collect organs from any living patient. KODA does not recover organs from living patients. KODA has never pressured its team members to do so."