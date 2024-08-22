Hundreds Of Homes Evacuated When WWII Era Bomb Discovered

This story is one of wonder instead of tragedy, I promise! Our focus here is on Newtownards, County Down, a town in northern Ireland. Per The Guardian, a World War II-era bomb was discovered at a construction site. Ammunition experts identified the device as an "airdropped SC-500 German bomb that posed a significant risk to public safety and required a complex operation."

In short, the people in the Rivenwood area closest to the bomb had to evacuate immediately. Once officials properly cleared the area, it was time for the big boom! North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell spoke to The Guardian about the operation.

"The disposal team was comprised of members of the army's 321 EOD and search squadron. Who, alongside the police service, led the major operation. They were also assisted by other emergency services and partners, who all provided expert knowledge in managing the high-risk emergency situation," McDowell stated.

"The success of this operation is testament to the level of skill our military colleagues have."

Specialists built a sand-filled pit to secure the area before they detonated the 1,100-pound bomb. The video of the occasion is genuinely one of the most fascinating things I've seen in quite some time!

Watch, as yesterday at 3.38pm, Ammunition Technical Officers carried out a controlled explosion of a bomb, which was discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards on Thursday, 15th August. pic.twitter.com/yqPCWUyPci — Police Ards and North Down (@PSNIArdsNDown) August 21, 2024

The affected residents were able to return home after the fact. All in all, it was certainly an eventful day for the residents of the town! This reminds me of the bomb they found near that soccer stadium in Germany a few months ago. The city of Mainz needed to be evacuated while they dealt with that monster!

In that case, however, the stakes were significantly higher since the bomb was situated in a highly populated, dense area. So, thousands had to evacuate while a team of experts defused the bomb. Also, to leave you with a fun fact, there's a reason why bombs need to be dealt with immediately when they're found (for the curious out there)!

"Some [bombs] actually become more dangerous over time: Many bombs contain a substance called Amatol, which becomes more volatile when exposed to iron and other metals found in soil. As they deteriorate, these leftover bombs can also 'leak into the environment,' poisoning ecological receptors and contaminating the surrounding soil and groundwater."