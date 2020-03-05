Tubing days are among us, and the only flotation device you'll need is the Human Bobber Bottoms Up Life Jacket. Get the boat ready for a day out on the lake. Whether you're kayaking, boating, jet skiing, or fishing, a life jacket is imperative. You can be the strongest swimmer, but can still find yourself in a dangerous situation in deep water.

Here at Wide Open Country, we love versatile outdoor products. The Human Bobber life jacket also works as a floating saddle. Everyone loves hanging out in open water on boat trips, but no one enjoys bulky life jackets crawling up their upper body.

There is a second zipper slider for wearing them as shorts. I don't know mommas, but doesn't it sound much easier to hold a can of Miller Lite in the water when you wear them as pants? Boaters, this is one way to convince your guests to wear a floatation device. This multipurpose personal floating device is getting a lot of love from Amazon customers. One customer said it saves you hauling an extra life jacket.

Another customer left a 5-star review and said it doesn't get in the way of bass fishing. This U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is comfortable. Since there are segmented foam panels and deep armholes, you won't feel smothered by it. (Sounds perfect for kids who hate life jackets).

This is the perfect life jacket for water sports and kayak lovers in your life. Be sure also to check out Human Bobber's H3O Water Scuttlebutt. This personal floating device is basically an aquatic chair. Take it to the lake, river, or pool. Don't forget about your inflatable drink holder.

The Beverage Bobber will fit your cans and bottles. Start planning your trip to Florida, y'all! With the right multipurpose personal flotation devices, you'll feel safe, comfortable, and at ease for the best water day.

You can't go wrong buying any of these for your favorite river rats.

