Hulk Hogan Threatens Potential Legal Action Against Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

What are Ben Affleck and Matt Damon going to do if Hulkamania runs wild on them?! We know that Hulk Hogan isn't going to battle it out in the ring like he would in his heyday. However, he will lawyer up if absolutely necessary.

Recently, TMZ reports that Hulk Hogan isn't very happy about the fact that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are bringing up old news. The pair of actors unite to create a film about the wrestling legend's lawsuit against Gawker. Once upon a time ago, the website posts a sex tape video of Hulk and the wife of one of his friends. Additionally, the video finds Hogan once again invoking racial remarks. Consequently, he sues Gawker for invasion of privacy and walks away with $140 million in 2016.

This lawsuit eventually tanks the website. Usually, this would just exist as a bookmark in history for Hulk Hogan. However, Damon and Affleck see some material to explore from this situation and look to explore it in film. Conversely, Hogan wants to ensure that the duo keeps things light.

Hulk Hogan Threatens Legal Action Against Matt Damon and Ben Affleck If They Cross a Line

Hulk Hogan calls that era 'the darkest period of his life.' As a result, the last thing he probably wants is to reopen old wounds if he can control it. As it stands, TMZ learns from sources that Hogan is 'currently indifferent' over the making of the film. However, he does note how he won the lawsuit against Gawker over his invasion of privacy. If Damon and Affleck do not tread lightly, Hulk isn't afraid to run back to the courtroom all over again.

Despite that, Hulk finds himself in the news for other reasons. Right now, he's trying to sell his 'Real American Beer' to people. The idea is that through his brews, he can 'bring America back together one beer at a time.' Conversely, Hogan also trots out in favor of 'his hero' Donald Trump at the last Republican National Convention. Moreover, he's also been accused of firing a black influencer in favor of different white women immediately afterwards. Now, he's eyeballing Matt Damon and Ben Affleck over their next movie. So much for 'Real American' unity.